Shots Fired in North Fargo Early Sunday Morning

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time

FARGO, N.D. — A man is charged with terrorizing after Fargo Police get a call of shots fired around 4:30 this morning in North Fargo.

Lt. Bill Ahlfeldt says two men and a woman had a disagreement at the Ashwood II Apartments on 10th Street and 30th Avenue North.

He says no one was injured but officers found shell casings on the north side of the building outside.

Ahlfeldt says officers did recover a weapon and the man arrested did not live in the building.

“There were still people inside the building. We did not have to force entry into the apartment. We did locate the people inside.There’s only one arrest being made at this point. There were multiple people individuals involved. As you know on scene, when we’re not sure we’re going to take multiple people into custody until our investigation shows exactly who is responsible,” he said.

He says nobody is in danger at this time. The investigation is ongoing.