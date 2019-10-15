Rustad Recreation Center Holds a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Open a New Wing of the Building

Development Started in 2017

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Phase 2 of construction added another basketball gym, two volleyball courts and a turf field.

The center also added batting cages as well as converting its elementary gym into an indoor playground.

And while the indoor facilities will help kids stay active all year round, it also offers much more for the community.

“I hear stories all the time about people who had a knee surgery or a hip surgery and their doctor is telling them get over to Rustad, go walk on their track. It’s a great opportunity, it’s free, you can get out and get moving and recover faster. Everything from just getting out and making connections with your community to healing yourself and just being active,” says West Fargo Parks Katie Ettish.

The walking track is free to use while the other facilities have a cost of $3.25 for the day.