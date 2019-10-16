Fargo Women Killed in Head-on Crash in South Dakota

CLARK, S.D.–A Fargo woman was killed Tuesday morning in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 212, two miles east of Clark in Northeast South Dakota.

An SUV driven by 29-year-old Brittany Ann Monson was westbound, crossed the center line, and collided with an eastbound pickup truck.

Monson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup was driven by a 47-year-old man who was treated for minor injuries at Prairie Lakes Hospital in Watertown.

There were no other passengers in either vehicle. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and no charges will be filed.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.