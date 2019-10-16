HS Football: EDC Roundup

Sheyenne, West Fargo win

FARGO, N.D. — With no school Thursday or Friday, many of the EDC games were moved to Wednesday and Saturday.

A couple six and one schools in action. Davies and Sheyenne playing at Fargo South. The Mustangs end the Eagles six-game win streak by a score of 36-25. Zach Rodgers with a rushing TD for the Mustangs. Eagles drop to 6-2.

Across town, Shanley falls to West Fargo in a close one, 17-14. Dustin Mertz with a rushing TD for the Packers. Deacons drop to 6-2.