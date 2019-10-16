ND Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread Begins Re-Election Campaign

NORTH DAKOTA – North Dakota Tax Commissioner Jon Godfread is running for re-election.

While in office, the Republican has worked to trim the state budget, lower healthcare premiums for farmers and worked with the state to fight insurance fraud.

Godfread also helped create the Autism Bulletin to help provide treatment options for kids and families affected with the disorder.

“I just think every piece of our economy whether your starting a business, buying a home, driving a car or preparing to grow your family, you’re going to want to have someone who’s fair, consistent and accessible to the people to ensure those promises made by our companies are being kept,” Godfread explained.