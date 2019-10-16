Senate Agriculture Committee Set To Hear About Farm Bill Implementation

WASHINGTON – Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith hopes to hear how the farm bill is being implemented in an Agriculture Committee hearing on Thursday, October 17th.

She says she wants to know how the safety net and dairy margin protection programs are helping farmers. They give producers subsidies when they experience a substantial drop in revenue or prices.

Smith says producers need certainty amid an ongoing trade war.

“It’s really a hard time. And I’m sure there are some farmers that are really questioning whether this is what they want to do going forward, and that’s such a loss for Minnesota, rural areas and small towns,” Smith explained.

Smith says it’s encouraging the U.S. and China have made a general agreement to end the trade war. She adds a lot needs to be done until a final agreement is negotiated.