Warren and Sanders Stockpile Millions More than 2020 Rivals

With the first votes of the Democratic contest just months away, the candidates are entering a critical and expensive period.

WASHINGTON–Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren don’t just lead the Democratic presidential primary in fundraising. They’ve stockpiled millions more than their rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sanders held $33.7 million cash-on-hand on his third-quarter fundraising report. Warren had $25.7 million during the same period, while South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg came next at $23.3 million.

Biden, meanwhile, held just $8.9 million-a fraction of what his leading rivals have at their disposal.

With the first votes of the Democratic contest just months away, the candidates are entering a critical and expensive period where having an ample supply of cash can make or break a campaign.

Biden’s total raises questions about his durability as a front-runner.