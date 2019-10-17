Update: Code Red in Casselton has been Cleared

UPDATE: The incident has ended and an officer on scene has cleared the Code Red.

CASSELTON, N.D.–The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a Code Red in the area of 8th Avenue South in Casselton.

Police have set up a perimeter from Langer Avenue South to 9th Avenue South and from 1st Street South to 7th Street South.

Residents have been asked to take shelter and stay away from that part of town.

No other information has been released.