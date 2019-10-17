Force Down Sioux Falls in Overtime

FARGO, N.D — The Fargo Force took down Sioux Falls on Thursday in a 4-3 overtime victory.

The first period got things started early.

Lynden Breen scored off a rebound to make it 1-0 in the first period. Nick Strom then gave the team a two-goal advantage with a one-timer during a Force power play.

Between the pipes, Cole Brady kept Sioux Falls scoreless throughout the first two periods, but in the third, the Stampede tied things up with a pair of goals.

The Force are quick to answer, however, with a goal from Aaron Grounds giving the lead back to Fargo.