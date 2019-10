Former Mayville State Pitcher Nick Anderson Named to Baseball America’s All-Rookie MLB Team

Played his rookie season for Marlins before being traded to Miami Marlins

DURHAM, N.C. — Baseball America released its All–Rookie team for the 2019 season and former Mayville State and current Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Anderson was named to the list.

In 68 games with the Rays and Miami Marlins, Anderson recorded a 5 and 4 record, 3.32 ERA with 110 strikeouts and 24 earned runs.