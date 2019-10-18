Charges: Driver admitted to using PCP before crash that killed woman, unborn child

MINNEAPOLIS – Charges show the driver in a deadly, wrong way crash in Minneapolis admitted to using PCP before getting behind the wheel.

The driver crashed into five cars Thursday night, killing a pregnant woman and her baby. Authorities say an SUV hit a parked car before continuing on and hitting the other vehicles.

36-year-old Mark Franklin Junior faces criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation charges.

Police say bystanders were trying to comfort the pregnant woman and the child’s father inside the minivan.

“Senseless and tragic are really key words that defined this incident. You have a woman who is dead in her thirties, eight months pregnant, and there’s an unborn child that’s passed as well. Because somebody was operating a vehicle in such a reckless manner possibly under the influence of narcotics.”

The woman was expecting her 11th child.

The father is in the hospital with a broken neck.