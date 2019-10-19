NDSU Soccer Draws With Purdue-Fort Wayne

Bison move to 6-5-3 on the season

FARGO, N.D. — (NDSU Athletics) FARGO, N.D. – Senior Monica Polgar notched her school record 20th career shutout Friday night at Dacotah Field, as the North Dakota State soccer team finished in a scoreless tie with Purdue Fort Wayne.

The three ties on the season are the second most in school history behind the six set in the 2010 season. The Bison are now 6-5-3 overall and 1-1-2 in Summit League play, while the Mastodons are now 4-7-3 and 0-3-1 in league play. NDSU returns to action on Sunday, as the Bison host Western Illinois. The Leathernecks are 6-8-1 overall and 2-3 in the Summit League after dropping a 1-0 decision to South Dakota State on Friday night.

Paige Goaley led the Bison with a career-high four shots, while Danielle Algera added three shots. Grace Sjoberg , Lavin Douglass and Ellie Schneider each had two shots, a career-high for Sjoberg and Schneider. Eight different Bison had a shot on goal. The Bison had an 18-14 advantage in shots and 8-5 advantage in shots on goal.

In her fifth shutout of the season, Polgar recorded three saves. The Bison added a pair of team saves as well. Lorah Pund notched eight saves for the Mastodons.