Local Girl Scouts Building Interest in the Construction Industry

The competition is designed to help the girls work on team building, creativity and problem solving

FARGO, N.D. — It’s a different kind of block party focusing on building young girls’ interest in the construction industry.

The F–M National Association of Women in Construction chapter put on a competition for more than 50 Girl Scouts in the region.

The girls created buildings using Legos.

The chapter’s president says women make up about 10 percent of the construction industry, but that number is even lower in North Dakota.

The scouts were challenged to use their creativity and problem solving skills for the chance to win some prizes.

“I love seeing young girls think about what they’re doing and starting to think about how they can apply construction or some of the different ideas about what they could be in the future about what that might mean, whether that’s a tradesperson or they’re thinking about design or the actual construction of things, it just opens their futures to the different possibilities,” said Joanna Slominski, F-M NAWIC chapter president.

She says the block party is also a great way to get the Girl Scouts to work on their team building skills.