Local Veterans Brave The Rain In D.C. On Latest Honor Flight

KVRR's Adam Ladwig is with our local veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Our nation’s heroes know what it takes to overcome a little obstacle like the weather.

KVRR’s Adam Ladwig is with our local veterans in a soggy Washington D.C. with the latest Veteran’s Honor Flight of North Dakota/Minnesota.

The vets have been dealing with horrible weather all Sunday.

Cold, heavy rain. Pouring and pouring and not letting up.

But Mother Nature is not stopping them from a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Resilience. Veterans sitting in pouring rain.

“I got wet twice!”

Matching the resilience of the soldiers they’re watching change guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Jacob DeHann, Korean War veteran said, “Perfect. I always say they do it in the rain, and I have to be here in the rain.”

DeHann is celebrating his 80th birthday Sunday on the honor flight. We sang to him on the plane.

His first trip to D.C. is a memorable one.

“Just brought tears to me for everything at the cemetery and the changing of the guards.”

98-year-old Raymond Sevigny is also here for the first time after a long wait.

“You know when I was in the service I was in Maryland. I could have been here a few times but I’ve never

been here,” said Sevigny, a World War II veteran.

He also served in Australia during World War II. Today he persevered through the muck.

“Kept dry. I felt kinda cool.”

These guys are tough. Mother Nature did her best to wreck the day for them. But they adapted.

The Honor Flight group rushed in and out of the Air Force Memorial.

“Getting wet, but I’ll be alright. I’ll be alright.”

The trip to the Iwo Jima Memorial turned into a drive-by.

And they watched the changing of the guard and wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier

while getting soaked.

“You’ve got to admire them guys doing it, in this type of weather. They’re doing it all the time in snow, cold,” said Korean War veteran Ron Wysocki.

The soldiers at the tomb repaid that admiration.

They click their heels only when honor flight veterans are present.

“It’s very moving, that’s about all I can say.”

These guys deserve to be honored. Take DeHann. He’s not just celebrating his birthday. He’s revisiting tragedy.

“He died for my country.”

His older brother died in 1952 at a Korean POW camp. He’s leaving these momentos at the Korean War memorial.

“We don’t forget. Everyone’s keeping the veterans in memory.”

That bravery and determination is part of why we honor these veterans. A nice, dry banquet for them ends the day as we continue to celebrate them, and every veteran who’s ever sacrificed for our country.

They did have to skip the FDR memorial because of the rain.

We’ll see if the weather breaks and they can fit that into a full day of sights to see tomorrow.