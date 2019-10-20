NDSU Soccer Takes Down Western Illinois

Second Half Goals Send Bison to Win Over Leathernecks

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State soccer team scored a pair of goals in the second half Sunday, as the Bison beat Western Illinois 2-1 at Dacotah Field.

NDSU moved to 7-5-3 overall and 2-1-2 in the Summit League with the victory, while Western Illinois dropped to 6-9-1 overall and 2-4 in league play. The Bison return to action on Thursday, as they face league-leading South Dakota State in Brookings. The Jackrabbits beat Purdue Fort Wayne 3-0 on Sunday, picking up their 11th-straight victory. The Jacks are 13-3 overall and 5-0 in the Summit League. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Amy Andrews started the scoring for the Leathernecks, as she recorded her sixth goal of the season off an assist from Zoe Clarke in the 32nd minute. Early in the second half, Laura Powell scored her first goal of the season, and second of her career, in the 48th minute off an assist from Elyse Huber. It was the second assist of the season for Huber, the leader scorer for the Bison. In the 63rd minute, Brookelyn Dew found Danielle Algera for her first goal of the season, and second of her career, to give the Bison the victory. It was the third career assist for Dew and the second of the season for the junior.

Huber led the Bison with five shots, while Paige Goaley added three. Powell and Algera each had a pair of shots, while Goaley and Algera led the Bison with two shots on goal apiece. Monica Polgar recorded six saves in 90 minutes in the net.

Polgar moved into eighth place on the single-season saves list with her 91st of the season. Huber moved into a tie for seventh in school history with her 34th shot on goal this season.

The Leathernecks and Bison each had 16 shots, while each team had seven shots on goal