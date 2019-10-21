UND Hockey Remains Positive After Winless Weekend in Mankato

The Fighting Hawks finished the series against the Mavericks with a tie and a loss

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — It’s only week two of the season but UND hockey has already faced one of the biggest tests it is likely to see all year. They finish the weekend in a series with No. 2 Minnesota State Mankato with a lose and tie.

While the team did not pick up as many points as they hoped to, there is still plenty to be optimistic about as they prepare for a more familiar opponent this weekend in Bemidji State.

“It’s a big learning curve,” sophomore forward Jasper Weatherby said. “There is definitely a lot of younger guys in our locker room and I think that knowing that we can play with those kinds of teams — and not just play with them, but in certain situations outplay them and be there in both games, having a chance to win both games — is a big learning curve and that gives us belief in that room.”

“Point wise, as far as the win side of it, we didn’t get that, but I thought we did a good job of getting to the level we needed to get to and that’s what we are going to have to do” UND coach Brad Berry said. “Bemidji returns a lot of guys too from last year. And I think it’s one of those things where you always get their best when we play against them. It’ll be a similar series that you see in Mankato — a hard, heavy series where there is not a lot of time in space and we got to make sure that we play in their end of the rink.”