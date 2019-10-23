Firefighters Respond to Overnight Chemical Spill in West Fargo

The chemical is toxic with exposure, causing skin burns and respiratory problems.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The Fargo Fire Department Hazmat response team and West Fargo Firefighters responded to a chemical leak shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday at XPOLogistics trucking company in the 1700 block of 2nd Ave.Northwest, in the West Fargo industrial park.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Baron says 250 gallons of the chemical, calcium chloride, leaked from a semi-trailer in the parking lot of the warehouse. He says it’s possible the chemical container was punctured, causing the leak.

The chemical is toxic with exposure, causing skin burns and respiratory problems.

West Fargo Public Works was called in to prevent the chemical from entering the storm sewer trains.

A clean-up crew from the Twin Cities was expected to clear out the spilled chemical.