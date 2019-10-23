Key Returners to Play Pivotal Role in MSUM Men’s Basketball’s Success in New Season

Three top scorers return for the Dragons

MOORHEAD, Minn. — On the men’s side, Minnesota State-Moorhead was picked fifth in the preseason NSIC poll.

The Dragons come off a season where the team saw 19 wins and improved in every category raising their points and assists per game marks.

The Dragons will look to pick up from where they left off returning their top three scorers from last season in guards Johnny Beeninga, Gavin Bumgartner and Bryce Irsfeld.

It’s those returners head coach Chad Walthall says will be pivotal in his team’s development.

“There are a number of guys who played significantly last year,” Walthall said. “As far as how we go about our business in practice, things of that nature and off the floor as well, expectations and demands and maturity level in general.”

“We can help them out and show them what the program is about,” Beeninga said. “It makes practice easier, it helps us improve better and just makes everything go better.”

The Dragon men tip off their season in a week against Jamestown.