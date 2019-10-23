Lutheran Social Services Provides Help for Farmers

They are trying to break the stigma regarding mental health.

FARGO, N.D.- The recent snow storm has taken a toll on many farmers across North Dakota and Minnesota.

Whether it’s because of shame or pride, many farmers decide not to reach out for help when they’re feeling stressed or in a bad place.

Area farmers have been dealing with a lot of stress due to weather, low commodity prices and tariffs.

The concern has increased so greatly in the past couple of months that some farmers have reached out to their community for help.

“Let them know that I’m hurting, there’s all kinds of counseling, resources that are available, no one should walk alone, so we want to make sure that people realize they’re not alone, they didn’t fail, and there’s people here that want to help and support them,” says Bishop Terry Brandt, Eastern North Dakota Synod.

The organization says that this is not only affecting the farmers but also the rural communities that depend on farming.

If you know someone who is struggling right now, you can call the Avera Farm and Rural stress hotline at 1-800-691-4336.