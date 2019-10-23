Minnesota HS Football Roundup: Moorhead, DGF, Barnesville, Perham Win

All winners advance in section playoffs

FARGO, N.D. — High School football Sections Playoffs began Tuesday night in Minnesota. Three-seeds Moorhead and Perham, top seeds DGF and Barnesville all advanced with wins.

The Spuds downed St. Cloud Apollo, 49-6.

The Rebels beat Thief River Falls, 33-7.

The Trojans came out on top over Hawley, 48-8.

The Yellowjackets won over Roseau, 60-18.

Section Playoffs continue Saturday afternoon at the higher seeds field. Most of the games kick-off at 2 P.M.