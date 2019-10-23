MSUM Women’s Basketball Taking Success Under Karla Nelson into New Season

In 20 years at MSUM, Nelson has never had a losing season

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Minnesota State-Moorhead women’s basketball enters the 2019–2020 season as the preseason favorite to win the Northern Sun.

The Dragons are coming off three consecutive NSIC regular season titles returning three starters including first team all-NSIC forward Megan Hintz.

MSUM has been under the helm of head coach Karla Nelson for the last twenty seasons. In that time roaming the sidelines, Nelson has never had a losing season.

Her players have been able to learn what it takes to be successful under her watch.

“Hard work is not easy. She says that quite a bit,” Hintz said. “Its not always fun. You have to be your best or at least fake it until you make it every single day.”

“Its the players. They buy into the system,” Nelson said. “They come in and they work hard and do the things that we ask and we have good assistant coaches and we prepare well. We try to keep the system pretty simple. Keep it simple stupid and that’s lent its hand into us being successful.”

The Dragons season begins November 8th against Central Missouri.