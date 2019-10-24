Lutheran Social Services Hosts its Third Annual Taste of the World Event

Fargo N.D. — The restaurants may be local but the food is from across the world.

Seven restaurants from Fargo and Moorhead donated food for the night.

There is also a silent auction for pieces made by local artists with an international feel.

“It’s just an indication of the kinds of support we see in the community for lifting people up and offering opportunities in our state to resettle and build new lives,” says Vice President of Humanitarian Services Shirley Dykshoorn.

All the proceeds from the fundraiser support the humanitarian services branch.