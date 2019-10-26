Fargo Force Fall to Chicago

The Steel defeated the Force 3-1

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force lost their first home game of the season on Friday, dropping a 3-1 contest with the Chicago Steel.

It was a scoreless first period, but Chicago took charge in the second, netting a pair of goals before the second intermission.

In the third, the Force tried to mount a comeback. Aaron Grounds got the Force on the board for the first time after an assist from Joe Dunlap.

The Steel responded, however, scoring in the final minutes of the game with an empty Force net.

The two teams play again on Saturday at Scheels arena at 7:05 P.M.