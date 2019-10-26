NDSU Volleyball Improves to 5-4 in Conference Play After Win Over SDSU

Bison Beat Jackrabbits three sets to one

FARGO, N.D. — (NDSU Athletics) Alexis Bachmeier collected 15 kills and 17 digs for her 10th ‘double-double’ of the season as North Dakota State turned back South Dakota State 3-1 (25-23, 25-14, 21-25, 25-19) in a Summit League volleyball match played Friday, Oct. 25, before 888 spectators in the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. It was the third straight win for NDSU.

The Bison (10-11, 5-4 SL) are scheduled to host Omaha (10-11, 3-4 SL) at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. Omaha plays at North Dakota on Saturday morning.

Bachmeier wasn’t the only NDSU player to fill out the box score as the contributions were plentiful. Allie Mauch and Emily Halverson each had 11 kills and combined to hit .450. Kalli Hegerle finished with 15 assists, eight digs, career-high six blocks, five kills, two service aces.

Kelley Johnson had 21 assists and 11 digs, while Abbi Klos had 12 digs to reach double-figures for the 50th time in her career. Bella Lien had four blocks and matched a career best with two aces, while Halverson added three blocks.

North Dakota State held on for a slim win in the first set, leading 20-12 on a Syra Tanchin kill. However, SDSU (5-16, 2-7 SL) cut the deficit to one on several occasions including 24-23 before Mauch cashed in.

Trailing the match 2-0, the Jackrabbits rebounded to take the third set and led 7-3 in the fourth before NDSU rallied back to take a 10-7 lead as Bachmeier took care of an overpass. SDSU tied the set at 12 and 13-all before the Bison went on an 8-3 run to take control including blocks from Bachmeier, Halverson and Hegerle.

North Dakota State outhit the Jackrabbits .226 to .169. SDSU held a 12-8.5 edge in team blocks, but the Bison counted with a 6-1 advantage in aces.

Crystal Burk led South Dakota State with a match-high 20 kills and 15 digs, while Makenzie Hennen followed with 12 kills and 11 digs. Anna Nerad and Tori Thompson each claimed five blocks. Maddie Fay finished with 34 assists.