Driver Charged with DUI after Striking Cars at Auto Dealership

Some of the vehicles were heavily damaged.

1/2

2/2

FARGO, N.D.–A drunk driver was arrested after striking cars in the parking lot of a used auto dealership at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Main Avenue for a report of a vehicle hitting multiple cars in the parking lot of Altimate Auto Sales.

Police located the driver, identified as 30-year-old Moses Yalartai, after he got out of the car and walked away from the incident.

Yalartai was taken to the hospital and checked for injury. He was arrested for DUI and cited for driving without a valid license and no insurance.