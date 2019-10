West Acres Cinema Closed

FARGO, N.D. – West Acres Cinema is closed Tuesday for what Marcus Theatres calls “an emergency maintenance issue.”

Fargo Police dispatch logs show crews were called around 7:00 Monday night for a water main break and sewer backup.

Marcus Theatres says in a Facebook post, “Thank you for your patience as we work to fix the issue and reopen as quickly as possible.”

Anyone with tickets to showings at West Acres today can stop by the box office for a refund.