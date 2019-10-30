Gates Close at Parks Located Along Red River in Fargo

The gates will remain closed until spring, but will be accessible by foot.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Park District is closing the gates to three parks along the Red River on November 1.

Oak Grove Park at 170 Maple Street North, Riverwood Park at 4707 Country Road 31, and Trefoil Park at 3664 Elm Street North will be closed due to the river levels and cold weather.

The gates will remain closed until spring, but will be accessible by foot. Restrooms will be unavailable due to the cold temperatures.

The gate at Lindenwood Park will remain open until further notice.