UND Hockey Looking Ahead To One Game Weekend

Host Michigan Tech in U.S.A Hockey Hall of Fame Game

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota hockey hits the ice this weekend for game three of a five game home stand at the Ralph. The week will look a bit different with just a single game to look forward to Saturday night verses the usual two–game weekend series.

The opponent is old WCHA rival Michigan Tech in the annual U.S.A Hockey Hall of Fame game. With only the one game to worry about not much will change, however with the extra day of practice head coach brad berry wants to make sure his team doesn’t get too worn out.

“Back to back games you always prepare for it. Energy has to be a big deal but now you have the extra day that you can prepare for,” Berry said. “Its going to be a balance of making sure you get all of the reps and the work you want but making sure you’re ready for that Saturday night game. We got on the ice today and had a good practice today. They’ll be one day this week were we’ll change out of the ordinary as far as how we do things so we don’t have practice burnout going forward.”

“Its obviously difficult to have one game but we know how important it is,” junior forward Collin Adams said. “We have to come out hard and be ready because we know they’re a hard physical team.”

“We’re taking it like any other weekend. You start with Friday night and then after Friday night you worry about Saturday night,” sophomore goalie Adam Scheel said. “Same approach and same preparation but were just playing one game.”

Michigan Tech is three and three on the season. Both teams square off at 7:07 Saturday night.