Lisbon Football Downs Thompson to Advance to ND Division A Semifinals

The Broncos defeated the Tommies 48-18

LISBON, N.D. — In a North Dakota Division A State quarterfinals matchup, Lisbon took down Thompson 48-18.

The Broncos had the lead throughout.

Hunter Schultz scored first on an 11-yard run to put Lisbon on the board. That was the quarterbacks first of two touchdowns in the game, but it was running back Jordan Sours who led the way for the Broncos. He ran for 257 yards with five touchdowns.

Lisbon advances to the semifinals for the first time since 2008.