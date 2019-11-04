Friendly Smiles Dentistry Buys Back Candy to Treat Our Troops

Everyone who donated candy received dental hygiene goody bags.

FARGO, N.D.–Friendly Smiles Cosmetic Dentistry is hosting a Halloween candy buy back event.

Kids received a dollar for every pound of candy they donated.

They also had opportunities to win Target gift cards by guessing the total amount of candy collected and donating the most candy.

All the candy collected is sent to military troops deployed overseas through Operation Gratitude.

“We get a lot of candy. The kids think it’s really fun. They get to make some money, and they seem to think that it’s really cool to send candy over to people that don’t get to trick-or-treat” Dr. Susan Althoff said.

Friendly Smiles has been hosting the candy buy back event for the last few years.