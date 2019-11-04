West Fargo Celebrates Sheyenne Street Completion

The two-year project was a collaboration between the city and NDDOT

WEST FARGO, N.D. — State and city leaders, business owners and community members are celebrating the completion of the Sheyenne Street reconstruction project.

The two–year West Fargo project is a collaboration between the city and NDDOT, estimated to cost a total of about $45 million.

The project added lanes from 13th to 40th Avenues West and reconstructed the I–94 Sheyenne Street interchange.

“This particular interchange design is one that we had not used here in the state of North Dakota before. It should improve safety because of the way it’s configured. It certainly will improve the through–point of vehicles, so more people will be able to move through in a safer way,” says NDDOT Director William Panos.

Panos says NDDOT will look into applying the same design to other intersections across the state.