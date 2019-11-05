Community gives feedback on Fargo land development codes

FARGO, N.D. – The City of Fargo is taking a look at its land development codes at a community open house.

The city is using a consulting company and the public’s feedback to help prepare a report that would identify key issues in the current codes. The report will determine if Fargo is able to support the development it is planning for with current regulations.

The codes have not been updated in over 20 years.

“We’ve had a new general plan update so a lot of things have changed and it’s good I think periodically, every 20 to 25 years, to revisit your regulation and see if their producing or delivering the kind of development you want to see in the city,” President of Lisa Wise Consulting Lisa Wise said.