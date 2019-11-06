Concordia Women’s Basketball Begins Kim Wagers Era

Wagers Replaced 16-year coach Jessica Rahman

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Its a new era of Concordia women’s basketball . Head coach Kim Wagers comes in replacing former coach Jessica Rahman. She resigned after 16 seasons on the bench winning over two hundred games.

Wagers comes in from Wisconsin Eau Claire where she was the program’s top assistant for seven years. She inherits a team that won just eight games last season.

Wagers brings a fresh start with a new direction. In order to the make the team her own, she’s just trying to keep things simple in year one.

“Just little things. We’re really focused on the fundamentals right now and not turning the ball over and playing really good solid defense and having them compete well every day,” Wagers said. “A lot of times I think we haven’t talked about the big picture being season goals. Just a lot about every drill, every rep, every practice, that’s how we’re going to get better so that’s what we’re focused on right now. We went really slow and just started with the basics and hopefully now we’ve grown into something that’s a little more my voice.”