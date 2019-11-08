Federal Help Approved for North Dakota Farmers, Ranchers

Gov. Doug Burgum requested the help last week.

BISMARCK, N.D.–North Dakota will receive federal help for farmers and ranchers who struggled with an early blizzard and wet harvest conditions.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the secretarial disaster designation on Friday.

Gov. Doug Burgum requested the help last week to help make federal loans available to farmers and ranchers.

To qualify for a secretarial designation, a county must have experienced a minimum 30 percent production loss of at least one crop due to natural disaster. In North Dakota, 47 of the state’s 53 counties report meeting that threshold.