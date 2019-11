Sheyenne Football Advances to First State Championship Game

Beat West Fargo 27-0

WEST FARGO, N.D.– Sheyenne advances to their first Dakota Bowl with a 27-0 win over west Fargo.

The Mustangs scored 20 points in the first half including two interceptions en route to victory.

The Mustangs will play Bismarck Century at 6:45 P.M. next Friday in the Fargo Dome.