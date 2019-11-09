Ada-Borup Takes Down Underwood To Advance to Class 1A State Semifinals

The Cougars handed the Rockets a 20-8 loss

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Ada-Borup football continued it’s win streak in the state tournament with a 20-8 win in Saturday’s quarterfinals game against Underwood.

The Cougars trailed early after Underwood scored on the first drive of the game.

Ada-Borup would answer quickly after, however, scoring twice in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, running back Verdis Barber exploded for an 80-yard touchdown run to make it 20-8 before the half.

This is the tenth win in a row for Ada Borup. They advance to the State Semifinals on Saturday where they will face undefeated Blooming Prairie.