NDSU Men’s Basketball Closes Out Home Stand With Win Over Cal Poly

Bison beat the Mustangs 74-67

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Behind 21 points from senior Vinnie Shahid and 13 second-half points from junior Cameron Hunter, the North Dakota State men’s basketball team claimed a 74-67 win over Cal Poly in a Monday afternoon matinee at the Scheels Center.

NDSU senior Tyson Ward added 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists as the Bison improved their record to 2-1 three games into the season.

NDSU made 25-of-31 at the free throw line in the game and posted a 32-26 rebounding advantage over the Mustangs.

Cal Poly shot 52 percent for the contest, taking a 33-30 halftime lead with a 12-0 run to end the first half.

NDSU took its first lead of the second half on a pair of free throws by Ward to make it 47-46 with 11 minutes remaining. The game was tied at 51 when the Bison scored seven straight points on a jumper by Tyree Eady, a free throw by Ward, a layup by Shahid, and a bucket by Ward.

The Bison led 58-51 with six minutes left, and held the lead the rest of the way.

The Bison travel to Corpus Christi, Texas, this weekend for three games at the Islander Invitational on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.