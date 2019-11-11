South Dakota Game First Senior Day for Entz as Head Coach

Entz emotional about first Senior Day as head coach

FARGO, N.D — It may be hard to believe but its here, the week leading up to the final regular season home game for North Dakota State football at the FargoDome. Last year it was former head coach Chris Klieman’s last senior day, Saturday’s is Matt Entz’s first as head coach.

This year’s class is much smaller with 14 players compared to 24 from last season. To Entz this class will always be the first group that stuck with and put their faith in him to take over the program from Klieman. Entz said because of that this week is an emotional one.

“For these guys to put their trust in me and a new staff or at least half a new staff says a lot about their character,’ Entz said. “A lot about how they still continue to trust the process and many other things we do here at NDSU. The preparation they put in every week and excited to recognize these guys this week. As the week comes to an end, there will probably be more emotions and trips down memory lane with a couple of them, that’s for sure.”