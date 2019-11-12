Ada Borup Football’s Playoff Run Stems From Team Chemistry

Cougars take on Blooming Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The last two seasons, Ada Borup football hasn’t had much of an issue in the regular season. But deep in the playoffs, they’ve found themselves falling short of the ultimate goal. This year, they’re back in postseason play once again. A big reason, how well the team gels.

“You know it’s the chemistry,” says head coach Paul Tinjum. “The kids get along well and play for each other and it’s been a great team effort is what it is.”

“We’re all just joking around and having fun in school,” says quarterback Prestin Gwin. “Once it comes game time we get serious. And definitely that translates and we just play hard and play for each other.”

It’s no secret that winning comes first. But when it comes to goals within the game, the Cougars tend to throw some fun into mix.

“I know for the defensive line, it’s always a race to the quarterback,” offensive lineman Mason Miller said. “whoever can get a sack first. I know we have some pizza bets at lunch. Whoever ends the season with the most sacks gets a pizza.”

Coach Tinjum is touting his team’s success and rightfully so they’ve won 11 in a row ever since dropping their only game on the season. That was back at the beginning of the year. But their success now is going to be tested against a good Blooming team this weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium in the class a semifinal game in the MSHSL playoffs.