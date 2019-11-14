Tech Mahindra donates hundreds of items of winter gear to Churches United

FARGO, N.D. – A Fargo company wants to make sure no one goes cold this winter.

Tech Mahindra has donated 80 handmade pairs of gloves and more than 140 pairs of socks to Churches United. These types of clothing are the most in demand during the cold months.

The company says it’s important for employees to find out ways to help the community and do volunteering drives like this.

“It’s easy for us to take for granted the things that we have every day. I’m pretty blessed to have a lot of good employees here and good leadership, senior leadership, who support those functions for us to improve other people’s lives.”

Tech Mahindra has been giving to the community for some time. The company donated almost 900 pounds of food and $300 to the Rural Cass County Emergency Food Pantry last week.