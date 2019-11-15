A Family Fulfills Their Dream Of Owning A Restaurant

They focus on foods that you would be able to find in Central Mexico.

FARGO, N.D.- After persistence from his niece and co–owner Erika Gutierrez to move to Fargo and co–own a restaurant, Samuel Bobadilla moved from his home of Boise, Idaho.

He lived there for almost 30 years and moved to North Dakota to fulfill this life–long dream of opening a Mexican Restaurant.

Bobadilla says his business is different from the other Mexican places in the area because they bring their own recipes.

“It’s been a dream, I’ve been following for 22 years, because I had two restaurants in Idaho and Oregon, but I’m only a partner and this one is my own. You know, like a family partner,” says Bobadilla.

“La Fiesta” is open from 11 to 8 Sundays to Thursdays and from 11 to 9 on Fridays and Saturdays.