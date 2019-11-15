Aquatics Empowered Hosts Hot Tubbing For Hope

The therapy goes to helping many different kinds of physical ailments and injuries.

FARGO N.D — A North Dakota charity is hoping to turn up the heat on donations for people in need.

It’s all a part of a worldwide event Hot Tubbing For Hope.

Aquatics Empowered pooled into the Bison Turf to raise money for aquatic therapy.

The group also offered those who gave some cash a chance to pull a rubber ducky out of the tub for a chance to win a free hot tub rental.

“That means we can help out multiple charities whether it’s our association or somebody with Arthritis or rehabilitation for veterans or children. We work with everybody so it’s nice that our organization helps with a broad base of people and to make sure everyone has access to the therapy,” Aquatics Empowered Troy Derheim.

