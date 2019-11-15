Big First Period Leads Force to Win Over Madison

Fargo scored four goals in the first period

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force came out fast in a 5-1 win over Madison on Thursday night.

Tristan Broz got things started with a goal less than five minutes into the first period. Mason Salquist followed that up with two back-to-back goals later in the period to put the Force up by three.

With still over seven minutes to play in the opening period, Aaron Grounds connected with the net off a wrist shot.

The Capitols would get on the board in the second, but the Force had an answer as Kaden Bohlsen put one into the back of the net to make it 5-1.

Force went on to win 7-1.