Langdon-Area/Edmore/Munich Claims Second Consecutive 1A State Title with Win over Bishop Ryan

The Cardinals defeated the Lions 42-14

FARGO, N.D. — Langdon-Area/Edmore/Munich finished the 2019 football season with a perfect record, capped off with a Class 1A State Championship title after a 42-14 win over Bishop Ryan.

The Cardinals dominated from start to finish in the Dakota Bowl.

LEM scored 20 unanswered points to start the game and never looked back. The Cardinals were up 35 points in the fourth quarter and went on to claim the 42-14 victory.