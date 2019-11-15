Man Arrested after Shooting in Downtown Fargo; Officer Injured During Incident

Aiken used a revolver with a green laser to fire a single shot.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department arrested a man at the Radisson after he fired a gun.

Officers reported to 201 5 Street North at approximately 4 a.m. and noticed a green laser being pointed in all directions. Officers then located Fifty-four year-old Henry Isalle Aiken, of Fargo.

Aiken used a revolver with a green laser to fire a single shot towards the officers. He then went into the lobby and was taken into custody.

During the incident, Sgt. Matthew Ysteboe accidentally discharged his rifle and injured his hand. The injury to Tsteboe’s hand was the only injury reported.

ORIGINAL STORY:

FARGO, N.D. – Streets are blocked off for a one-to-two-block radius around the Radisson Hotel in downtown Fargo following a report of shots potentially fired around 4:00 a.m.

There is a heavy police presence including deputies from Cass County Sheriff’s Office and West Fargo Police Department.

KFGO News’ Don Haney was on scene and witnessed police bring one man out of the Radisson in handcuffs and put him in a squad car.

Police say that there is “no active threat to the community at this time.”

Fargo Police will hold a press conference at 9:00 a.m.