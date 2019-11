Sheyenne Football Falls in First Dakota Bowl

Mustangs loss to Bismarck Century 10-0

FARGO, N.D. — Sheyenne football took the field at the FargoDome for its first Dakota Bowl appearance. The Mustangs were the number one team in the east taking on Bismarck Century, the number one team from the west.

It was scoreless at the half before the Patriots scored on the first drive of the second half off a Mustangs interception.

Patriots went on to win 10-0 to win the State Championship.