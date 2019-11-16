Handi-Wheels Transportation Hosts Annual Fundraiser

The local non-profit provides affordable and accessible transit services to those in need

FARGO, N.D- The fundraiser features a spaghetti dinner and silent auction featuring things like gift certificates, sports items and other miscellaneous pieces.

“At Handi–Wheels we believe that access to medical care is important and that transportation should never be a barrier to access preventative medical care,” says Tonna Horsley, Executive Director of Handi-Wheels.

In 2016, nearly 10,000 rides were provided to people in need in the community.