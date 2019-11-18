NDSU Football’s Tuszka Accepts Invite to Shrine Bowl

Senior defensive end to play in Shrine Bowl Jan. 18

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State Defensive end Derrek Tuszka has accepted an invite to the East–West shrine bowl. It provides an opportunity for NFL scouts to get another look at potential talent for the next level before the draft takes place in April.

In 2019, Tuszka has racked up 18 tackles, 9.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Head coach Matt Entz said it’s a honor for Tuszka to represent the Bison and when recruiting the senior captain to come to NDSU, knew he’d be a special player.

“Derrek has earned every accolade that he’s ever had. He’s gone about it the right way and worked extremely hard,” Entz said. “I made comment the other day that we first offered him as a sophomore in high school out of Warner, South Dakota. His brother was going to be a junior or a senior at the time. He was here at summer camp and was already a step ahead of everybody. We knew he was going to be a real good one.”

The Shrine Bowl takes place on January 18th at Tropicana Field in Saint Petersburg, Florida.