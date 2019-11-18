UND Football Taking Playoff Mentality into Regular Season Finale

The Fighting Hawks play Southern Utah on Saturday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota football will play it’s final game of the regular season this week against Southern Utah.

The Thunderbirds are just 3-8 this season, but if there is anything the Fighting Hawk’s latest game taught them, it’s that no matter the record, no opponent should be counted out.

This past Saturday, und narrowly escaped defeat against a 2-8 Northern Colorado squad. While it was a victory for the Fighting Hawks, it wasn’t a pretty one.

With playoff hopes on the line in the season finale, the team is taking a much more focused approach into this week

“I don’t think we were emotionally ready to go out there and play a game,” revealed senior linebacker Jade Lawrence. “I don’t think we treated it as a playoff game. We kind of saw it as a 2-8 team coming in and we haven’t lost at home, so I think guys kind of got complacent with where we were at.”

“We have got to enter this game with a playoff mentality,” head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “We got to get to seven wins. This is really important. Our guys are well aware of the importance of the game when we get to 1:05 on Saturday afternoon.”

If the fighting hawks win on Saturday, they’ll finish the season with an undefeated home record.