Cass County Sheriff Requests Help Locating Runaway

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a runaway.

George Lee Eugene Locke was last seen on Sunday in Harwood. He was wearing a white sweatshirt with yellow and red lettering and black and white Lebron James basketball shoes.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect foul play and they believe George may be in the F-M area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 or Sergeant Gabrielson at 701-241-5842.